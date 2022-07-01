Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WCP. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.43.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$8.94 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total transaction of C$364,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,987,649.18. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$239,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,541,019. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 58,600 shares of company stock valued at $558,158.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

