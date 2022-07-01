WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $44.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.33.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
WSC opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.
In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 417,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,308.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (Get Rating)
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.
