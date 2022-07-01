Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Trading Down 0.7%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.83. Approximately 41,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 23,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wintrust Financial stock. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCP Get Rating ) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCP)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.