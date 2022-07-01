WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the May 31st total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:DGRW opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $55.05 and a 12 month high of $66.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
