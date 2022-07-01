WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 719 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 294.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 233.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 225.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 278.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $151.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.12 and its 200-day moving average is $227.00. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $148.62 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

