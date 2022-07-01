Worldcore (WRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34,198.02

Worldcore (WRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Worldcore has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Worldcore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcore has a market cap of $34,198.02 and $1.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,201.23 or 1.00009630 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002659 BTC.

About Worldcore

Worldcore (CRYPTO:WRC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 coins and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 coins. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.eu . Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcore is a digital financial institutions that is ready to integrate usual financial products into the blockchain sector of economy. Regardless of working with bank transfers, plastic cards or cryptocurrencies, you can manage everything through a Worldcore account. Combining the best features of a bank, online payment system and card payment gateway, Worldcore offers a wide range of financial services. The product line of Worldcore includes: Payment Account for bank transfers; Worldcore prepaid debit card; Worldcore prepaid virtual card; Mass (batch) payments; PayAnyCard (Card loading with cryptocurrencies); Smart Invoicing; Checkout for merchants (SCI); API for automated payouts; Solutions for crypto community; Affiliate program; “

Worldcore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

