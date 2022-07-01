Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

WRDLY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Worldline from €72.00 ($76.60) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Worldline from €60.00 ($63.83) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Worldline in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of WRDLY stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. Worldline has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69.

About Worldline (Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

