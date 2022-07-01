Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

WRDLY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Worldline from €72.00 ($76.60) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Worldline from €60.00 ($63.83) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Worldline in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of WRDLY stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. Worldline has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

