Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $9.74 on Friday. Worley has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 5th.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

