Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.25.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

