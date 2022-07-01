Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 884,079 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,899,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 170,296 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

