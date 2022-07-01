Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

WYN stock opened at GBX 611 ($7.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £124.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. Wynnstay Group has a 12 month low of GBX 470.50 ($5.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 658 ($8.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 609.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 584.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

