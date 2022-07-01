Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $23.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands (Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

