Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 769.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $217.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

