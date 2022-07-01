Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $5,132,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,079.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,280 shares of company stock valued at $57,266,244. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

