Xponance Inc. Buys 196 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Tractor Supply by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $193.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.94 and a 200 day moving average of $214.05.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.63.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.