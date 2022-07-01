Xponance Inc. Buys 2,973 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $55,242,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

