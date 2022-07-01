Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 86,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,280,000 after purchasing an additional 107,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.02 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.