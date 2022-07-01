Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,743,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,300,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,787,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after purchasing an additional 255,361 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.67.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $209.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,508. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

