Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 769.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $152.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.94.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

