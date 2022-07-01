Xponance Inc. Has $4.01 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average is $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

