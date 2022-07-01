Xponance Inc. Has $4.72 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,519 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,643 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 49,390 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $148.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $145.31 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.48.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Barclays decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.74.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

