Xponance Inc. Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $478.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.74 and a 200 day moving average of $430.57. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

