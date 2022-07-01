Xponance Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

WST opened at $302.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.37 and its 200-day moving average is $367.77. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

