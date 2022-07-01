Xponance Inc. Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $672,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $59,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI opened at $412.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.51.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.86.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.