Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,396,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $157.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $154.13 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.