Xponance Inc. Lowers Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,529 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $133.03 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

