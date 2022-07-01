Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,181 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.