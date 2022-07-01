Xponance Inc. Purchases 320 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $305,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $101,510,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,938,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,171,000 after acquiring an additional 363,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after acquiring an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.67.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

