Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Atlassian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Atlassian by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $187.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.42. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.24.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.