Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.