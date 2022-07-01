Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 83,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

