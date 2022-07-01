Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,303,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,012,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 792,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,070,000 after buying an additional 184,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Lennar by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 769,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,422,000 after buying an additional 74,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $70.57 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

