Xponance Inc. Reduces Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,824 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $6,482,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,366 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $121.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.08.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

