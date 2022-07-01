Xponance Inc. Sells 382 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,235,000 after purchasing an additional 575,684 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2,218.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 525,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,597,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $117.61 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $115.33 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average is $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

