Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,115 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW opened at $113.61 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

