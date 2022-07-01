Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Up 3.8%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 2,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 580,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
The firm has a market cap of $575.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 million during the quarter.
Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yalla Group (YALA)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.