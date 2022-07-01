Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Up 3.8%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 2,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 580,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The firm has a market cap of $575.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yalla Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Yalla Group by 5,780.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

