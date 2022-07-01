Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,800 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the May 31st total of 998,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 240.8 days.

Shares of YAMHF opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.24. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

