Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives C$64.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$690.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight Capital increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.25 to C$7.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of YRI opened at C$5.99 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$8.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The stock has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 30.72.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$559.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.