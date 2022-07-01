Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE:YRD opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $151.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.63. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 22.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 152.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

