Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Update

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yokogawa Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

