YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $3.30 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

YPF opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.76. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

