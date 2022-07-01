ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0249 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 48% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. ZClassic has a market cap of $231,163.15 and $3.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00274366 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00078546 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00066793 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005312 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.