Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.92

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $1.84. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 6,328 shares trading hands.

ZH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Zhihu by 20.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,453,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,121 shares during the period. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. raised its position in Zhihu by 170.5% in the first quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zhihu by 239.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zhihu by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 609.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 969,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.