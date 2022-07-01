Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.92

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $1.84. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 6,328 shares trading hands.
ZH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96.
About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
