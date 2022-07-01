Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $70.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.23. Zhongsheng Group has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $98.97.

Get Zhongsheng Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.0241 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.