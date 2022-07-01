Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $175.10 and last traded at $175.08. Approximately 27,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,393,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.12.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Get Zoetis alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.58.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.