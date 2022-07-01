ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Down 45.0% in June

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 81,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

