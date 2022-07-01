ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 8.92%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

