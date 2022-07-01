Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 345.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,580 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Zynga by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256,834 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zynga by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 989,291 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zynga by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 237,524 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. MKM Partners lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

