102,500 Shares in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,286,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Gores Holdings VIII by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,034,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,396,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,734,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIIX opened at $9.90 on Friday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

