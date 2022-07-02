12,646 Shares in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,733,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 801,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 182,566 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after buying an additional 157,468 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,869,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFN has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.05. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,341.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,992.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $208,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

